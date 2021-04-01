Hetzner Online offers six new models of dedicated vCPU cloud servers which are equipped with the newest AMD EPYC Series processor. AMD EPYC 7003 Series processors continue to raise the bar for the modern data center. Hetzner Online is a web hosting company and data center operator based in Gunzenhausen, Germany.

To drive a new standard

Hetzner Cloud is upgrading and expanding its selection of dedicated vCPU models with AMD EPYC 7003 Series processors. With these new models, Hetzner offers outstanding performance in the cloud sector with dedicated vCPUs. Designed to be the world’s highest performance x86 processor, driving faster time to value, EPYC 7003 Series processors can help speed data analytics and get answers faster.

Ram Peddibhotla, corporate vice president, EPYC product management, AMD, said,

“AMD EPYC 7003 Series processors continue to drive a new standard for the modern data center with leadership performance, advanced features, and built-in security to help defend against attacks to the CPU, applications and data. Building upon the highest per-core performance ever for an x86 data center processor with EPYC 7002 series processor, customers can now transform their data center operations to achieve better business results.”

The dedicated vCPU count increases the CCX22 with 4, the CCX32 with 8, the CCX42 with 16, and the CCX52, with 32. For use cases with even higher needs, there are the CCX62 with a whopping 48 dedicated vCPUs.

