Honeywell launched a breakthrough platform of liquid heat transfer agents that cool high-performance electronics. These new heat transfer agents offer higher performance than traditional cooling methods that use water and air. It also has lower operational costs for applications such as data centers that use high-performance servers. The new technology can be previewed at the Air Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Expo (AHR) in Orlando, Fla.

Using a two-phase liquid cooling process

This new platform of Honeywell called Solstice E-Cooling, uses a two-phase liquid cooling process to remove heat from electronic applications while reducing environmental impact. According to the announcement, the two-phase Solstice E-Cooling process is more energy-efficient and uniform cooling, better heat rejection. It also has reduced pumping power than single-phase liquid cooling, where fluid remains in its liquid form throughout the cooling process.

Solstice E-Cooling is a dielectric solution, serving as an electrical insulator for equipment to prevent damage from contact with fluids. Chris LaPietra, vice president and general manager, Honeywell Stationary Refrigerants said:

“Honeywell works to develop solutions that help the world prepare for the future, and with the global demand for more data and processing, there is an overwhelming need for efficient and effective cooling mechanisms. With Solstice E-Cooling, data centers and other high-performance electronics can increase efficiency while lowering costs and their carbon footprint,”

With an ultra-low GWP and zero ozone depletion potential, Solstice E-Cooling allows for improved cooling capabilities while minimizing environmental impact. Honeywell has commercialized applications to prove the viability of two-phase liquid cooling and to test products like Solstice E-Cooling for global adoption.

