Data center operator HostDime has started to work for a new facility in Colombia’s capital, Bogotá. The company will complete its Tier IV facility in the next 1-2 years.

As a part of the Colombian growth strategy, HostDime announced that it began to take action with the purchase of a land parcel in Bogotá, Colombia last week. According to the announcement, the land parcel is in a highly secure and enclosed industrial park in North Bogotá. HostDime plans to complete its Tier IV facility in the next 1-2 years.

Houses to 80,000 physical servers and appliances

The 65,000 sq ft (6,000 sq m) data center which will cost the $20m to $23m facility will be built in four phases. It is expected to have over 3500 square feet of usable rack space. It will have a capacity to hold around 80,000 physical servers and appliances. The company will obtain certification for construction and operational sustainability after phase 1 is completed by the end of 2020.

The company aims to support scalability and sustain principal performance with the designs of both electrical and mechanical systems which have been certified, DCD understands.

Manny Vivar, CEO of HostDime Global, said:

“Our vision to be a leader in the global data center industry continues to drive us to build these mission-critical facilities in unique, global edge locations. The world is noticing that being on the edge of global locations is the next frontier.”

HostDime has been active in Colombia since 2008 with a sales/support office and a data center in Bogotá to service an array of Data Center Infrastructure services locally in the country. Hel also added:

“We were taking on too much in too little time, so our engineering team had us focus on finishing that. When we tried to get updated bids, it seems like every construction company in Orlando was busy, so it literally increased the project cost by 30 percent. The bottom line is this – nothing has changed, it just obviously got delayed, we have a lot of money invested in the project,”