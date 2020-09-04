HOSTKEY has announced that it is now accepting pre-orders for GPU RTX 3080Ti servers and that the new GPU cards are due to arrive in the second half of September. HOSTKEY is the first internet hosting provider in Europe to offer dedicated servers based on the new GPU RTX 3080Ti cards.

How fast is the GeForce RTX 3080?

NVIDIA’s newest GPU card family includes the RTX3080 and RTX3080Ti offering ultimate performance at reasonable prices. The GPUs may be up to 40% faster than their predecessor, the RTX 2080 Ti, and run with an ultra-fast clock boost of up to 2.2GHz as well as 18Gbps video memory.

As soon as HOSTKEY receives the new RTX 3080 cards, HOSTKEY engineers will test different server configurations and choose the best ones. After that, the optimal server configurations and their costs will be set and published on HOSTKEY website.

As soon as the available configurations are announced, HOSTKEY clients will be able to pre-order a GPU server in the knowledge that they will be among the first in the world to experience this new level of GPU card performance. HOSTKEY CEO Jeroen de Bie said,

“We know that powerful research tools in the hands of bright minds and professional teams lead to paradigm-shifting innovations or scientific and technological breakthroughs that can change the lives of people all over the world. Scientific teams, companies, and individuals who meet the necessary requirements can get free GPU server time as part of the HOSTKEY GPU Grant Program. The HOSTKEY Team believes it important to contribute to the development of global science and modern technology. In this, we see our mission and the goal of our work.”

