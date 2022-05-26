HP and System76 are joining forces to release a new laptop, built for developers. HP Dev One features a preinstalled Linux Pop!_OS. The device also comes with a Linux keyboard with a Super key. HP Dev One will be available in the U.S. only for $1,099.

Designed for developers

The Pop!_OS preinstalled device comes with an 8-Core AMD Ryzen 7 PRO processor. It also includes 16GB DDR4 3200 MT/s RAM and 1 TB PCIe 3×4 NVMe™ M.2 2280 SSD storage. Its 1000 nit 14″ display supports 1920×1080 resolution.

HP Dev One is also coming with various tools and libraries a developer can need. Also, Flatpak software packages allow developers to keep and use multiple app versions for testing purposes. The Linus Super key also offers shortcuts, simplifying coding better for developers.