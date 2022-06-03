Last week HP introduced a new laptop, HP Dev One that focuses on productivity for developers. The laptop comes with the Linux Pop!_OS operating system and a tuned Linux keyboard with a Super key. HP Dev One is designed with features and tools to help developers during coding.

Ready to order

The screen of HP Dev One can deliver a whopping 1,000 nits brightness, which makes it one of the best laptops to work under direct sunlight

HP Dev One is now open for pre-order in the U.S. only for $1,099. It can be ordered from its official website. HP didn’t make any announcements about launching the device for other locations in the near future.

The device comes with Linux Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS operating system. It is powered by AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U processor. Its 14″ display can support up to 1920×1080 resolution. It offers 1 TB NVMe storage along with 16 GB DDR4 3200 MT/s RAM, which can be upgraded to 64 GB. It also allows users to design a workflow for front-end, back-end, or full-stack development with a variety of gestures, customizations, and shortcut keys.