Hewlett Packard Enterprise introduced a new line of cloud-native compute solutions using processors from Ampere. With the new solutions, HPE became the first major server provider to offer compute with optimized cloud-native silicon for service providers and enterprises. The new solutions provide an agile, extensible, and trusted compute foundation to drive innovation.

Available in the third quarter

The new HPE ProLiant RL300 Gen11 server is the first member of the HPE ProLiant RL Gen11 family that uses Ampere Altra and Ampere Altra Max cloud-native processors. HPE’s new offerings are designed to provide high performance and power efficiency. The new HPE ProLiant RL Gen 11 servers’ single socket is capable of delivering up to 128 cores. It is designed for organizations offering digital services, media streaming, social platforms, e-commerce, financial, or online services, and cloud-based services such as IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS.

CloudSigma became one of the early adopters of HPE’s new servers. The pure-cloud IaaS and PaaS provider is one of the most customizable cloud providers on the market. The company selected the HPE ProLiant RL300 server to meet its need for an agile and open platform with high performance and predictable costs.

The HPE ProLiant RL300 Gen11 server will be available globally for purchase or as-a-service through HPE GreenLake in the third quarter of 2022, through HPE and HPE’s Channel partners. Neil MacDonald, executive vice president and general manager of Compute at HPE said,

« Service providers and digital-first enterprises are at the forefront of the next major compute infrastructure build-out. These organizations understand that agility, flexibility, and innovation start with compute. They also realize that traditional ODM boxes simply won’t cut it in a market that demands depth of IP, performance, reliability, security, and control. This is where HPE steps in and why we chose Ampere. »