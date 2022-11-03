The new HPE ProLiant Gen11 servers provide organizations with intuitive, trusted, and optimized compute resources, ideally suited for a range of modern workloads.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise introduced its next-generation compute portfolio. The new HPE ProLiant Gen11 servers deliver a cloud operating experience designed to power hybrid environments and digital transformation. HPE stated that the new solutions provide organizations with intuitive, trusted, and optimized compute resources, ideally suited for a range of modern workloads, including AI, analytics, cloud-native applications, graphic-intensive applications, machine learning, Virtual Desktop Infrastructure, and virtualization.

Intuitive, automated cloud operating experience

HPE GreenLake for Compute Ops Management subscription with HPE ProLiant servers provides a cloud-native management console, enabling users to increase operational efficiency with its capabilities including, securely automating the process to access, monitor, and manage servers. It comes with simple, unified, and automated capabilities that enable users to control their compute with global visibility and insight.

The next-generation HPE ProLiant servers build on this security innovation with the following new features to protect data and systems:

Ensure verification and authentication for device components with the new version of the HPE Integrated Lights-Out (iLO), with iLO6. ILO is a remote server management software that enables customers to securely configure, monitor, and update HPE servers seamlessly. The latest version features new authentication using the Security Protocol and Data Model (SPDM), a key security capability in servers for authenticating and securely monitoring devices in an open standards-based approach.

Prevent alterations to unique server identity access with the inclusion of platform certificates and Secure Device Identity (iDevID) by default.

Gain an additional layer of authentication by monitoring a secure boot and system state through the Trusted Platform Module (TPM).

Adopt the highest level of security through the HPE Trusted Supply Chain . The HPE Trusted Supply Chain advances end-to-end security with certified servers that feature hardened data protection during the manufacturing process. Recently, HPE extended options for certified servers, from US-based factories, to produce and ship worldwide.

HPE ProLiant servers are supporting 4th Generation AMD EPYC processors, 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, and Ampere Altra and Ampere Altra Max Cloud Native Processors. The new servers can support twice as much I/O bandwidth for the most demanding applications, 50% more cores per CPU for improved workload consolidation, and 33% more high-performance GPU density per server to support AI and graphic-intensive workloads compared to the previous generation.

Customer experience and availability

HPE unveiled enhancements to its customer experience, supporting HPE ProLiant Gen11 servers, including:

HPE Pointnext Complete Care Secure Locations offers customers assigned experts to deliver support to locations where access, connectivity as well as electronic and verbal communications, are subject to specific security measures.

HPE Expert on Demand provides customers with access to services professionals with dedicated expertise related to HPE’s next-generation compute offerings.

HPE Support Center , which provides online services and a support platform, has been enhanced to include greater collaboration, case management, enhanced virtual agent troubleshooting, and a new digital insights dashboard.

Support for HPE’s next-generation compute has been extended from three to five years to up to seven years.

HPE ProLiant Gen11 servers featuring 4th Generation AMD EPYC processors will be available to order worldwide starting on November 10, and available through the HPE GreenLake cloud platform. The HPE ProLiant RL300 Gen11 server using Ampere processors is currently available to order worldwide. Neil MacDonald, executive vice president and general manager of Compute at HPE said,

« The foundation of any hybrid strategy is compute. HPE Compute brings businesses closer to the edge, where data is created, where new cloud experiences are delivered, and where security is integral. The new HPE ProLiant Gen11 servers are engineered for the hybrid world to deliver an intuitive cloud operating experience, trusted security by design, and optimized performance for workloads. »