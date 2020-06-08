Huawei launched its next-generation X86 servers which run on new Intel Refresh processor accelerates the intelligent transformation of data centers. With its intelligent acceleration engine and management engine, the FusionServer Pro intelligent server offers intelligent data center solutions for diverse scenarios. These engines was enhanced by five intelligent management features to improve the performance of the server at the system level.

Upgrading the experience with Intel

According to the announcement, Huawei’s x86 FusionServer Pro Intelligent server delivers high performance, high reliability and scalability, and can be deployed in numerous scenarios such as racks, high-density, blades, critical business, heterogeneous, liquid-cooled servers and other models.

Kenneth Zhang, President, FusionServer Pro Domain, Huawei Computing Product Line, said:

“Our FusionServer line has consistently exceeded the expectations of our clients. Now, with the launch of the FusionServer Pro in the Middle East, we are upgrading the experience by using new Intel Refresh processor from our long-term partner, Intel. FusionServer Pro servers will enable our clients’ digital transformation, whatever their requirements may be. By introducing an intelligent acceleration engine and an intelligent management engine, Huawei upgrades its traditional servers to intelligent servers to help enterprises build intelligent data center infrastructure with unprecedented compute power.”