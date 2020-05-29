Hurricane Electric, the world’s largest IPv6-native Internet backbone, has added six PoPs with H5 Data Centers in the US. The company has locations in Albuquerque, Atlanta, Cleveland, San Antonio, and Seattle. Hurricane has also recently announced PoPs at GTT Halifax in Canada and NEXTDC’s S1 Sydney data center.

To meet the increasing bandwidth and connectivity demand

The tier III Denver campus which has 300,000 square feet provides access to the IX-Denver Internet exchange. With this new PoP, H5’s Colorado-based customers can access Hurricane Electric’s extensive IPv4 and IPv6 network through 100GE (100 Gigabit Ethernet), 10GE and GigE ports.

Mike Leber, president of Hurricane Electric, said,

“We’re excited to expand our relationship with H5 Data Centers, and we look forward to offering Denver enterprises and content companies additional cost-effective connectivity options. This new PoP reflects Hurricane Electric’s commitment to Denver’s burgeoning tech market by meeting the demands for increased bandwidth and connectivity options.”

In addition to this, it enables customers to exchange IP traffic with Hurricane Electric’s vast global network, which offers over 20,000 BGP sessions with over 8,000 different networks via more than 250 major exchange points and thousands of customers and private peering ports.

Josh Simms, founder and CEO of H5 Data Centers,

“After completing over $30 million of renovations and infrastructure upgrades, the expansion of Hurricane Electric offers an excellent opportunity for our customers to diversify their network options and reduce latency.”