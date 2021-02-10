IBM has announced a new FlashSystem 5200 that starts with 38TB of data capacity but the storage system can grow to deliver 1.7PB in a compact 1U form factor. The new 5200 has a base price that is 20 percent less expensive on average.

To accelerate a wide range of enterprise deployment

Last year IBM introduced the new IBM FlashSystem family that is a single platform for all non-mainframe environments designed to simplify storage infrastructure while delivering extensive enterprise-class storage innovation.

IBM FlashSystem 5200 is designed to accelerate a wide range of enterprise deployments for bare metal, virtualized, hybrid cloud or containerized configurations. FlashSystem 5200 is designed with enterprise-class capabilities, including end-to-end NVMe support, IBM FlashCore technology, storage-class memory and an extensive set of data services in our award-winning IBM Spectrum Virtualize software-defined storage. This system also has the flexibility and performance of flash and Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) end-to-end.

