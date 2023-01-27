Frank D. Yeary has been appointed as the independent chair of Intel’s board of directors.

Intel also announced that Dr. Omar Ishrak decided to step down as chair but he will remain on Intel’s board as an independent director.

Yeary has served as a director of the company since 2009 and is the managing member of Darwin Capital Advisors, a private investment firm.

Intel announced that Frank D. Yeary has been appointed as the new independent chair of its board of directors. The announcement was made shortly after Dr. Omar Ishrak’s decision to step down as chair. According to the announcement, Ishrak will remain on Intel’s board as an independent director. Ishtar will continue to serve on the audit and finance committee and corporate governance and nominating committee.

Director since 2009

He is working for Intel since 2009, as a director. Yearly is also a managing member at Darwin Capital Advisors, a private investment firm. He is also one of the co-founders of CamberView Partners LLC, a corporate advisory firm specializing in investor-led advice for public companies. He served as executive chairman until 2018 for the company.

Before co-founding the company, he was the vice chancellor of the University of California, Berkeley and earlier spent 25 years in the finance industry, including as global head of mergers and acquisitions, and as a member of the management committee at Citigroup Investment Banking. Frank D. Yeary, chair of Intel said,

« I am deeply honored to take on this expanded role during such a pivotal time for Intel. While the company certainly has big tasks ahead of it, I’m confident we have the right strategy in place. It’s imperative that we execute well and simultaneously deliver value to our stockholders. It has been a privilege to serve as chair of Intel’s board of directors and help lay the foundation for the company’s transformation. I look forward to continuing on Intel’s board while lending my full support to Frank in his new role. »