One of the biggest semiconductor companies, Intel, is about to raise its CPU prices in all of its product catalogs. This means both the consumer and enterprise customers will face a price rise in the near future. The company plans this move for later this year.

The price rise will not only affect both enterprise or consumer-focused CPU products but also the other parts such as chipsets and networking chips. The news first emerged on Nikkei Asia; then the company confirmed the rumor. The expected rise in the prices goes up to 20%, which is a big bump, especially for enterprises that buy many Intel products at once.

Intel is one of the few companies that produces its own chips, in its own fabs.

Intel is one of the few chip designers that actually produces its products in its own factories. The recent drop in the cryptocurrency market had already affected the product lines; some of the customers tried to reduce the orders from TSMC. Intel had faced this problem as well; Samsung, Acer, and Asus have reduced their orders due to lower demand.

In addition to all of these, many tech companies are trying to reduce their dependency on TSMC, which is located in Taiwan. Intel is a key player in this case since it already has its own fabs in the USA and some other places. The company is currently pushing for increasing the capacity to serve additional customers.