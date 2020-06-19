Former president and CEO of HP, Dion J. Weisler is elected to Intel’s board of directors. According to the announcement, Weisler will serve as an independent director and member of the compensation and finance committees. 52-year-old Weisler’s global executive experience includes serving as the president and chief executive officer of HP, senior executive roles at HP and Lenovo, where he was responsible for various operations in Asia Pacific and globally.

10th board of directors member

With the new addition, Intel currently has 10 members on the board. Since 2018, Intel has added four independent directors, half of whom are women, including one who is an underrepresented minority. Dion J. Weisler, Board of Directors, Intel said,

“Having admired Intel for more than three decades as the company that fueled compute as we know it, I’m honored and excited to join them as they transform to capitalize on new markets fueled by the incredible growth of data and intelligence. Their rich entrepreneurial culture, unique innovation and scale positions Intel to drive a positive global impact for decades to come.”