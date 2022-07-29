Intel officially announced that its Optane memory business, which includes Optane storage and memory products, is being shut down.

Intel’s announcement came shortly after Micron’s announcement to sell its semiconductor factory, ending 3D XPoint supplies for the company.

Pat Gelsinger, CEO of Intel stated that second quarter financial results were below their expectation, caused by the sudden decline in economic activity.

Intel announced the company’s financial results for the second quarter of 2022. In the financial report, the tech giant also confirmed that its Optane memory business will be shut down entirely. The decision is expected to have a significant impact on the company, writing off $559 million. In the non-GAAP adjustment or measure section, the company stated:

« In Q2 2022, we initiated the winding down of our Intel Optane memory business. »

Optane memory business includes Optane Memory, Optane persistent memory, and Optane SSD solutions. After the decision, the company is expected to stop the development of these storage and memory products. The decision can be related to Micron’s $900 million deal to sell its semiconductor factory to Texas Instruments, which will end its 3D XPoint supplies for Intel Optane. Intel stated that the company will support Optane customers through the transition.

Intel’s second quarter financial results showed that the company’s GAAP revenue was $15.3 billion, decreased by 22% year-over-year. Second quarter non-GAAP revenue was $15.3 billion, down 17% year-over-year. Intel revised full-year revenue guidance to $65 billion to $68 billion. Among Intel’s key business units, Client Computing Group’s, Datacenter and AI Group, and Intel Foundry Services revenue decreased, while Network and Edge Group’s, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics Group’s, and Mobileye’s revenue increased. Pat Gelsinger, CEO of Intel said,

« This quarter’s results were below the standards we have set for the company and our shareholders. We must and will do better. The sudden and rapid decline in economic activity was the largest driver, but the shortfall also reflects our own execution issues. We are being responsive to changing business conditions, working closely with our customers while remaining laser-focused on our strategy and long-term opportunities. We are embracing this challenging environment to accelerate our transformation. »