Intel’s Ice Lake was announced at CES in January 2019. Intel finally launched Ice Lake, i10nm data center CPU, the third-generation Intel Xeon Scalable processor on Tuesday. The company hosted a virtual launch event named “How Wonderful Gets Done 2021″.

To handle the diversity of workloads

In this launch event, Intel’s Navin Shenoy, executive vice president in the Data Platforms Group, and Lisa Spelman, corporate vice president in the Xeon and Memory Group came together for the launch of the latest 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors and the latest additions to Intel’s hardware and software portfolio targeting data centers, 5G networks and intelligent edge infrastructure.

New 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors are optimized to power workloads running on the cloud, network, and intelligent edge. When compared with the prior generation, Ice Lake delivers an average 46% improvement on popular data center workloads. It has a flexible architecture with integrated artificial intelligence (AI) acceleration with Intel DL Boost technology.

Navin Shenoy, executive vice president and general manager of the Data Platforms Group at Intel, said,

“Our 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable platform is the most flexible and performant in our history, designed to handle the diversity of workloads from the cloud to the network to the edge. Intel is uniquely positioned with the architecture, design, and manufacturing to deliver the breadth of intelligent silicon and solutions our customers demand.”

Features of 3rd Gen Intel Xeon scalable processors

It is now available on 2-socket Xeon Scalable processors with enclaves that can isolate and process up to 1 terabyte of code and data to support the demands of mainstream workloads. Combined with new features, including Intel Total Memory Encryption and Intel Platform Firmware Resilience, the latest Xeon Scalable processors address today’s most pressing data protection concerns.

Besides built-in security, these new Intel processors deliver AI performance, productivity, and simplicity that enable customers to unlock more valuable insights from their data. Furthermore, software developers can optimize their applications using oneAPI open, cross-architecture programming while accelerating workloads on the 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable platform.

See more Hardware News