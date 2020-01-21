Intel plans to lay off a significant number of staff within Data Center Group due to the reorganization of the business unit.

Due to industry publications SemiAccurate and AnandTech, with Intel’s planned cuts between 25% and 33% of staff within Intel’s Data Center Group will lose their jobs.

Reorganizing the business unit

Industry news sites SemiAccurate and AnandTech have each reported on the changes in Data Center Group and accompanying job cuts. It looks to reorganize the business unit with the layoffs to reach the company’s new market goals and help drive internal efficiency. With the layoff, some business unit has merged, while some of the employees’ job titles and responsibilities changed.

Recently, the company acquired last month’s $2 billion purchase of an Israeli artificial intelligence company called Habana Labs with the aim of expanding the capabilities of its data center technology. Intel’s official statement on the matter currently is the following:

“Changes in our workforce are driven by the needs and priorities of our business, which we continually evaluate. We are committed to treating all impacted employees with professionalism and respect.”

Intel reaffirmed forecasts of3 3% sales growth in Q4. Intel’s headquarters are in Silicon Valley. But the company has 20,000 employees in Washington Country, which is Intel’s largest and the most advanced site.