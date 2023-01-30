In the fourth quarter, Intel generated $7.7 billion in cash from operations and paid dividends of $1.5 billion.

For the full year, the company generated $15.4 billion in cash from operations and paid dividends of $6.0 billion.

Intel is also forecasting first-quarter 2023 revenue of $10.5 billion to $11.5 billion.

Intel reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial results. The tech giant also stated that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.365 per share on the company’s common stock, which will be payable on March 1, 2023, to shareholders of record as of February 7, 2023.

Fourth-quarter and full-year

According to the report, Intel’s fourth-quarter revenue declined 32% year-over-year or 28% on a non-GAAP basis. Intel’s full-year revenue also declined. With a 20% decrease, or a 16% decrease year-over-year on a non-GAAP basis to $63.1 billion. Intel also modified its segment reporting in 2022 to align with the previously announced business reorganization.

The Client Computing Group suffered the biggest decline with 36% in the fourth quarter and 23% in the full year. Intel’s Data Center and AI segment revenue was also down by 33% in the quarter and 15%in the whole year. The Mobileye segment saw the biggest increase with 59% quarterly and 35% annually. Pat Gelsinger, CEO of Intel said,

« Despite the economic and market headwinds, we continued to make good progress on our strategic transformation in Q4, including advancing our product roadmap and improving our operational structure and processes to drive efficiencies while delivering at the low-end of our guided range. In 2023, we will continue to navigate the short-term challenges while striving to meet our long-term commitments, including delivering leadership products anchored on open and secure platforms, powered by at-scale manufacturing and supercharged by our incredible team. »