Intel announced that the company is joining the list of tech giants that have halted their operations in Russia after Putin declared war on Ukraine. Intel, suspended all business operations in Russia, effective immediately. The company already suspended all shipments to Russia and Belarus last month.

Swift return to peace

Intel stated that the company is condemning Russia’s war against Ukraine, like the rest of the global community and called for a swift return to peace. Some of the other tech companies that suspended their operations in the country are, Microsoft, Apple, Netflix, MasterCard, Visa, Qualcomm, OneWeb, Oracle, and Namecheap.

Intel also stated that the company will continue to support its employees during difficult times, including its 1,200 employees in Russia. The company also implemented business continuity measures to minimize disruption to its global operations. Intel also said,

« Our thoughts are with everyone who has been impacted by this war, particularly the people of Ukraine and the surrounding countries and all those around the world with family, friends and loved ones in the region. »