Intel‘s new 4th Gen Xeon Scalable processors, also known as Sapphire Rapids, are now available. With this launch, Intel aims to improve performance, security, and sustainability. The 4th Gen Xeon Scalable processors, making the optimal use of CPU resources, are known as Intel’s most sustainable data center processors as of now.

Performance and sustainability

When using built-in accelerators, 4th Gen Intel Xeon customers can anticipate an increase in performance per watt of 2.9x on average for targeted workloads, up to 70 watts in power savings per CPU in optimized power mode with little performance loss, and a 52% to 66% lower TCO when compared to prior generations.

The processors are produced at facilities with water reclamation systems that recycled 2.8 billion gallons of water in 2021, using 90–100% renewable energy. Intel reports that it will continue to focus on its sustainability efforts in all areas of its production. Intel has invested in sustainability initiatives such as renewable energy, energy efficiency, water conservation, resource reuse and recycling, and sustainable supply chain practices. Sandra Rivera, Executive VP at Intel said:

« The launch of 4th Gen Xeon Scalable processors and the Max Series product family is a pivotal moment in fueling Intel’s turnaround, reigniting our path to leadership in the data center and growing our footprint in new arenas. Intel’s 4th Gen Xeon and the Max Series product family deliver what customers truly want – leadership performance and reliability within a secure environment for their real-world requirements – driving faster time to value and powering their pace of innovation. »