The big competition between the major CPU companies, Intel and AMD, keeps going on the data center side. While AMD is preparing its Milan-X CPU’s, Intel is pushing hard for its next-generation data center-focused CPU, codenamed Sapphire Rapids.

56 cores, 112 threads

Some of the details of the Intel Sapphire Rapids CPU has been leaked by one of the trustful sources for his hardware leaks, YuuKi_AnS. According to his leaked images, Intel Sapphire Rapids will have 56 cores and 112 threads, thanks to its Hyperthreading capability. The CPU will be manufactured with Intel’s 10 nm node, which is oddly named “Intel 7” node.

intel SapphireRapids-ES2 QYFS

（SapphireRapids-SP）

Setting：D0

Base/Max Frequency：

1.9GHz – 3.3GHz

Core/Thread：

56c/112t

L3 Cache：105MB

TDP：350w

–

Chipset：

intel C740 Series（Emmitsburg）

～～～～～～～～～～

The more cores, the higher the fundamental frequency？？？ pic.twitter.com/fvMkPWnMC1 — 结城安穗-YuuKi_AnS🇨🇳 (@yuuki_ans) April 17, 2022

The base clock of the CPU sits at 1.9 GHz while it can boost up to 3.3 GHz with all cores. Single core boost can reach up to 3.7 GHz; however it is unlikely to happen in data center usage. The CPU has 105 MB of L3 cache. It is rated at 350 watt TDP but it can also go up to 420 watt for a short period. The enforced power limit can be set up to 764 watt from BIOS. But this number might be misleading since the CPU itself might be an engineering sample. The maximum tempreture of the Sapphire Rapids CPU can go up to 99 celcius.

Intel Sapphire Rapids data center-focused CPU is expected to be released in the third quarter this year.