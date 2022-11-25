Intel has updated the On Demand page which explains the software-defined silicon (SDSi) and the payment models.

Intel’s On Demand platform offers two payment model options: Activation Model and Consumption Model.

Activation Model requires one-time fee to unlock some features on CPUs while Consumption Model requires payment depending on demand.

Intel’s controversial software-defined silicon (SDSi) platform, Intel On Demand, is now available. Software-defined silicon means that the CPU has many features physically integrated into it, however, customers can pay an extra fee to unlock them. This also means that the customers won’t be paying for the features that they will not require or use.

Two payment models

Intel‘s updated On Demand page shows that the company’s new platform includes two different business models: Activation Model and Consumption Model. The Activation Model plans require one-time activation to provide additional features, which can be seen below:

Security Upgrade Intel Software Guard Extensions

Communications & Storage Suite Intel Quick Assist Technology Intel Dynamic Load Balancer Intel Data Streaming Accelerator (when applicable)

Analytics Suite Intel In-Memory Analytics Accelerator Intel Data Streaming Accelerator (when applicable)



Consumption Model, on the other hand, is based on consumption as its name suggests; it will dynamically align the infrastructure and the demand. It is a pay-as-you-go model that customers will pay depending on their needs of performance.

Currently, H3C, Inspur, Supermicro, Variscale, and Intel Datacenter Solutions Group are listed as Activation Model providers. Hewlett Packard Enterprise and phoenixNAP embrace the Consumption Model. Lenovo, on the other hand, offers both of those models as a provider.

The pricing of the Intel On Demand platform is not disclosed yet.