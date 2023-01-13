The acquisition supports IonQ’s efforts to build large-scale quantum computers by enabling computation across multiple distributed quantum processors

Entangled Networks team joins IonQ to work on next-generation networked quantum computer architectures and full-stack quantum compilers

IonQ expands investment in Canada, with the Entangled Networks team serving as a beachhead for IonQ in Toronto.

IonQ expands investment in Canada with the acquisition of operating assets of Entangled Networks, a Toronto-based company focused on enabling computation across multiple distributed quantum processors. With the acquisition, the Entangled Networks team will join IonQ to launch IonQ Canada, strengthening IonQ’s international presence.

Large-scale quantum computers

Entangled Networks is IonQ’s first corporate acquisition, which supports the company’s efforts to build large-scale quantum computers by enabling computation across multiple distributed quantum processors. With the acquisition, Entangled Networks team will join IonQ and work on next-generation networked quantum computer architectures and full-stack quantum compilers.

The acquisition also further realizes IonQ’s goal of developing quantum systems capable of supporting the quantum networks of the future. IonQ’s own quantum networking hardware is currently under development and the company expects to demonstrate early versions of the quantum network between two quantum computers in 2023. Peter Chapman, President and CEO of IonQ said,

« Partnering with Entangled Networks furthers our goal of making IonQ the world’s best performing quantum computing company. In acquiring the Entangled Networks assets, IonQ will benefit from not only some of the top experts in quantum architecture, but also from software tools that we intend to use to drive substantial speed-ups in our system performance. We are also excited about the opening of IonQ Canada. This expansion will help us better support the thriving quantum computing community in Canada and further our collaborations with IonQ partners and customers. »