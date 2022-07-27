European Quantum Computing Firm IQM receives $130M with World Fund.

The funding follows a $39m Series A1 announcement in 2020 and includes part of a $35m venture loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB).

With the new venture loan, it is the largest ever funding round received by a European quantum computing company.

A start-up based in Espoo, IQM Quantum Computers revealed that it has raised $130 million. The funding was led by World Fund and included participation from Bayern Kapital, EIC Fund, OurCrowd, QCI SPV, Tofino, and Varma, and also current investors Maki.vc, Matadero QED, MIG Fonds, OpenOcean, Salvia GmbH, Santo Venture Capital GmbH, Tencent, Tesi, and Vsquared.

Agile-developing quantum computer company

IQM provides a unique hardware-software co-design approach and co-design attitude with a quantum advantage. It was founded in 2018 and has over 180+ employees with offices in Paris, Madrid, Munich, and Espoo. In such a short period, the company has become an agile-developing quantum computer company. IQM is also the only European company already implementing full-stack quantum systems. Dr. Jan Goetz, CEO, and Co-founder of IQM Quantum Computers said:



«This funding underscores the importance of our mission: building quantum computers for the well-being of humankind. It also demonstrates the confidence in our business model and the continued trust in our team’s ability to build the future of quantum technologies. I am confident that we will continue to achieve all our product and business milestones and deliver world-class quantum computers to our customers.»

