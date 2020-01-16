Energy and water services company Itron announced that it had opened a data center in Europe in collaboration with Equinix.

Itron has expanded its collaboration with Equinix to open a data center in Europe. The data center will host Itron’s multi-commodity Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform for utilities and cities in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). Itron is investing in enabling services and delivering value-based outcomes that solve critical challenges for utility and smart city customers around the globe.

Expanded investment in EMEA

Solutions to key challenges include manual, mobile and automatic meter reading, meter data management, water operations, etc. Itron is an energy and water services company that manages more than 64 million IoT devices around the world. Its infrastructure solution supports the EU Clean Energy Strategy. Itron’s standards-based utility critical infrastructure solution supports the EU Clean Energy Strategy. Itron’s SaaS solution also supports multi-transport communications technologies.

“Our expanded investment in EMEA with Equinix represents our continued commitment to supporting utilities and cities in EMEA,”

said Don Reeves, Itron’s senior vice president of global services and outcomes. “Itron’s intelligent connectivity and the business platform has helped EVESA to deliver our core streetlight services to the City of Paris,” said Frederic Galloo, CEO of EVESA.

