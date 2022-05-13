The launch of TrueNAS 13.0 brings significant performance improvements to the world’s most deployed scale-up storage software. The availability of the latest version of TrueNAS SCALE (22.02.1) marks the first major update to the newly-released scale-out and hyperconverged edition. Both versions of TrueNAS are designed and tested for their respective data-intensive workloads and made available so all organizations can benefit from true Data Freedom and open source economics.

First major update to “Angelfish”

TrueNAS 13.0, available as CORE (free, community edition) and Enterprise editions, is the latest evolution of unified, scale-up Open Storage with several significant enhancements over the 12.0 version. The update of the underlying operating system to FreeBSD 13.0 improves performance by up to 20%, while the update of the file system to OpenZFS 2.1 reduces system restart and failover times by more than 80% for multi-PetaByte systems. Additionally, Samba 4.15 brings important security and virtual file system improvements to SMB, and NFS nconnect enables up to 400% performance improvements. Additional details can be found in the TrueNAS 13.0 RELEASE blog.

TrueNAS SCALE 22.02.1 is the first major update to TrueNAS SCALE “Angelfish” after testing involving over 16,000 users. This update improves quality and enables the deployment of more complex scale-out and hyperconverged infrastructure. TrueNAS SCALE is based on Linux and can be installed and run on a single node and then scale-out to multiple clustered nodes. It is also possible for TrueNAS 12.0 and TrueNAS 13.0 users to easily migrate to TrueNAS SCALE as the needs of their applications change. Additional details can be found in the TrueNAS SCALE 22.02.1 blog.

Pricing and availability

TrueNAS is available as Open Storage software that is downloadable at no cost, or as TrueNAS appliances for a turnkey experience with enterprise-grade features and support. Despite industry-wide supply chain issues, iX has materials in stock and can deliver complete TrueNAS appliances to customers within weeks to meet deployment requirements.

“We are excited to deliver two major Open Storage software releases within 3 months,” said Morgan Littlewood, SVP, Product Management for iXsystems. “TrueNAS 13.0 provides proven and reliable scale-up storage, while TrueNAS SCALE is the path to scale-out and hyperconvergence. Both TrueNAS versions run on any server or TrueNAS system, and data can be seamlessly migrated between them.“

TrueNAS 13.0 RELEASE is available for free download at truenas.com/truenas-core. TrueNAS SCALE 22.02.1 is available for free download at truenas.com/scale.

TrueNAS storage systems can be found at truenas.com/systems-overview/.

Additional information can also be found within the TrueNAS community forum.