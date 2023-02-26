iXsystems announced TrueNAS SCALE “Bluefin” 22.12.1, the latest release of its Linux-based Open Storage platform, and the availability of the new TrueNAS Mini R storage appliance. Recognized as a Digital Public Good (DPG) by the Digital Public Goods Alliance (DPGA), TrueNAS open storage solves the limitations of traditional storage and offers the choice of greater data freedom to organizations of all types and sizes around the world.

TrueNAS SCALE

Powered by Linux, TrueNAS SCALE is an open, hyper-converged, unified scale-out storage platform ideal for demanding file, block, and object storage use cases. Linux, Kubernetes, and containers provide the key technologies for enabling embedded applications within TrueNAS SCALE, giving users the ability to consolidate platforms, reduce costs, simplify administration, and accelerate their application performance by eliminating protocol and networking layers. TrueNAS SCALE supports SMB and NFS File Sharing, iSCSI Block Storage, S3 Object storage, the iX-Storj service for Globally Distributed Storage, and Cloud Sync for interoperability with public cloud storage.

TrueNAS SCALE Bluefin has been tested by more than 20,000 TrueNAS Community adopters and provides important new capabilities, including cluster management APIs and a Kubernetes CSI Driver for using TrueNAS SCALE as the storage cluster. In addition to maturity from community testing ahead of broader adoption by Linux users, TrueNAS SCALE 22.12.1 includes performance improvements, the option for Kubernetes API passthrough for external orchestrators, and many general fixes and improvements.

TrueNAS Mini R

Also available with TrueNAS SCALE 22.12.1 is the latest TrueNAS storage system from iXsystems. The rack-mountable TrueNAS Mini R offers 12 lockable and hot-swappable 3.5” drive bays for more than 200 TB of capacity when fully populated and the option of 2.5” SATA SSDs for more than 90TB of flash storage. The larger Mini R joins the Mini X, X+, and XL+ systems in the entry-level TrueNAS Mini series.

Designed with a low noise profile, the professional-grade Mini R can be racked in a remote site or located comfortably within an office environment. It is ideal for small and home offices and can also serve in parts of enterprise deployments for remote sites, backup, and non-critical departmental applications.

TrueNAS Named a Digital Public Good

The Digital Public Goods Alliance is a multi-stakeholder initiative facilitating the discovery, development, use of, and investment in Digital Public Goods (DPG). A DPG is defined as a resource or service that is freely accessible to all and provides benefits that are essential for individuals and society as a whole. Examples of digital public goods include Open Source software, online educational resources, and publicly available data, which must adhere to privacy and other applicable laws and best practices.

TrueNAS SCALE was recently recognized as a DPG, alongside other widely deployed Open Source infrastructure software including Fedora Linux. TrueNAS SCALE is freely available to all, including those who are otherwise unable to invest in traditional storage offerings to protect valuable data. DPGs, like TrueNAS SCALE, represent much more than code itself and are key to accelerating the attainment of sustainable development goals in emerging economic regions.

Brett Davis, Executive Vice President, iXsystems said,

« Of the Digital Public Goods which are recognized by the DPGA, TrueNAS is among the most widely used Open Source software, helping lower the barriers to digital innovation in nearly every country on the planet. Our core purpose as a company is to spread the benefits of True Data Freedom to the world and earn the opportunity to provide organizations with TrueNAS Enterprise solutions as an alternative to traditional commercial storage systems that are proprietary, restrictive, and often overpriced. »

Pricing and Availability

TrueNAS SCALE 22.12.1 is available for free download at truenas.com/scale and pre-installed on TrueNAS Enterprise appliances with support, including TrueNAS Enterprise M-Series and R-Series appliances.

The TrueNAS Mini R appliance starts at under $2,000 and is now available to order from iXsystems.