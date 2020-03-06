Kingston announced DC1000M, a new U.2 data center NVMe PCIe SSD that features power-loss protection (PLP), consistent I/O and predictable low latency.

Kingston Digital, the flash memory affiliate of Kingston Technology Company, launched DC1000M, a new U.2 data center NVMe PCIe SSD. DC1000M SSD features enterprise-class mixed-use storage. It can be used in a wide range of transactional workloads, like cloud computing, web hosting, high-performance computing (HPC), virtual infrastructures and more. DC1000M delivers consistent I/O and predictable low latency. In addition to this, the drive provides power loss protection.

Providing stability and low latency

DC1000M enables high throughput and low latency on standardized platforms with a high-performance Gen 3.0 x4 NVMe PCIe interface. It delivers up to 540K IOPS of random read performance and over 3GB/s of throughput. Keith Schimmenti, enterprise SSD business manager, Kingston said:

“Mission-critical services and Cloud-based applications depend not only on lightning-fast IOPS and bandwidth but also on the consistency and predictability of the data being serviced. DC1000M provides the stability and low latency for the evolving data center while powering the workloads that require one drive write per day (1 DWPD) endurance.”

Additionally, the drive includes telemetry monitoring for increased data center reliability. DC1000M is available in 960 GB, 1.92 TB, 3.84 TB and 7.68 TB capacities. The SSD comes with a limited five-year warranty, free technical support.