Kingston has announced that it will unveil its new consumer and enterprise solutions at CES 2020.

World’s one of the most popular memory products and technology solutions provider Kingston has announced its new products to be shared at CES 2020. Kingston will unveil new Canvas Plus Flash Cards, including UHS-II, next-gen NVMe PCIe 4.0 for consumers and NVMe PCIe Performance solutions for data centers.

Kingston will demo

Canvas Plus Flash cards: A refresh offering higher speeds including UHS-II and high capacities as well as the new MobileLite Plus readers engineered to support the maximum speeds of the Canvas Plus line.

NVMe PCIe Gen 4.0 M.2 SSD: A sneak peek at Kingston’s first Gen 4.0 NVMe SSD for consumers shipping later this year.

Embedded Products: A look at everyday consumer products powered by Kingston.

Data Center NVMe SSDs in both U.2 and M.2 form factors: Designed to deliver predictable low-latency and I/O consistency as the key performance criteria. For internal drive bay upgrades, hyperscale data center servers and Cloud service providers requiring high-performance storage.

Data Center SATA SSD (DC450R, DC500R) capacity addition: A 7.68TB SSD for Cloud-hosting companies and other data centers in need of more storage

Craig Tilmont, director of marketing at Kingston said:

“As a leading supplier of memory solutions in the channel, we make every effort to offer the best products to our customers. CES sets the tone and makes for the best time to share what we’ve been working on and what we have in store for the coming year. From memory cards to the latest SSDs, to wearables and smart devices, Kingston is everywhere.”

Source: 1