KIOXIA, a well-known flash memory company, has announced its collaboration with Aerospike, a real-time data platform company. Collaboration has resulted in a 36% increase in application performance compared to the original software without the enhancements from KIOXIA. Testing was performed on KIOXIA FL6 Series enterprise NVMe Storage Class Memory (SCM) SSDs with a software enhancement developed by KIOXIA.

Optimized to run on flash and SSD devices

The Aerospike database is capable of providing high throughput and low latency on flash. Aerospike’s Paul Jensen, vice president of Technology and Infrastructure Partners said,

« At Aerospike, we appreciate industry collaboration efforts with companies such as KIOXIA to continually improve our products. In working with KIOXIA and testing the application software patch, we have achieved a notable improvement in the performance of our Community Edition database. »

Featuring the KIOXIA SCM solution, XL-FLASH, the PCIe 4.0 and NVMe 1.4 compliant KIOXIA FL6 Series SSDs bridge the gap between DRAM and TLC-based drives. This means they are well-suited to latency-sensitive use cases such as caching layer, tiering and write logging. Already in mass production, the dual-port FL6 drives deliver high endurance (60DWPD) and are available in capacities up to 3,200 GB.

Paul Rowan, vice president of SSD marketing and engineering at KIOXIA Europe GmbH commented;

« KIOXIA’s developments don’t stop at the broad SSD product portfolio we currently provide to datacenters. We are also committed to drive forward with innovative solutions that will improve storage latency and application performance. Thanks to close collaboration with Aerospike, we have fully realized the potential of our low latency FL6 Series SCM SSDs, addressing the performance gap between existing volatile memories and NAND Flash through our XL-FLASH solution. »