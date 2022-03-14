The flash memory and SSD storage hardware company KIOXIA has announced its new PM7 series SSDs. The new PM7 series of KIOXIA focuses on enterprises rather than end-users. It uses the SAS-4 interface; it is the 2nd generation of the 24G SAS SSDs the company offers.

FIPS 140-2 ready, FIPS 140-3 on the way

The new PM7 series is FIPS (Federal Information Processing Standard) 140-2 certified and is currently being tested for FIPS 140-3. Those certificates ensure the security of the cryptographic modules; which is vastly important in the environments like data centers or IT infrastructures, where KIOXIA PM7 aims.

The new storage products use KIOXIA’s 5th generation BiCS FLASH 3D TLC memory that can deliver sequential read performance up to 4.2 GB/s. It can achieve 720K random read IOPS and 355K random write IOPS. PM7 series enterprise SSDs use the 2.5″ SAS SSD form factor and can deliver up to 30.72 terabytes. The new series delivers the following features as well:

Dual-port for high availability.

Flash Die Failure Protection – a KIOXIA feature that allows for transparent disabling of a failing flash chip, while maintaining full reliability at the SSD level.

Endurances for a wide range of workloads; read-intensive (1 DWPD) and mixed-use (3 DWPD).

Security options available, including sanitize instant erase (SIE6), TCG Enterprise self-encrypting drive (SED7), and FIPS 140-2 certification.

Neville Ichaporia, vice president of SSD marketing and product management at KIOXIA America said:

« As active members of the T10 and SCSI Trade Association industry groups that head up and define SAS development efforts, KIOXIA is proud to be leading the transition to 24G SAS. Our SSD portfolio for the data center is the broadest in the industry, and the addition of the PM7 Series is more proof of our commitment to drive innovation and development of the widely deployed and trusted SAS interface »