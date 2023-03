KIOXIA Europe GmbH announces its proud participation in the HPE Spaceborne Computer-2 (SBC-2) program, which uses KIOXIA SSDs to provide robust flash storage in HPE Edgeline and HPE ProLiant servers in a test environment to conduct scientific experiments aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

First in-space AI -enabled system

The HPE Spaceborne Computer-2, the first in-space commercial edge computing and AI-enabled system to run on the International Space Station, is part of a greater mission to significantly advance computing and reduce dependency on communications as space exploration continues to expand. For example, astronauts can achieve increased autonomy by processing data directly on the ISS, eliminating the need to send raw data to Earth to be processed, analyzed and sent back to space.

Designed to perform various high-performance computing tasks in space, including real-time image processing, deep learning, and scientific simulations, the HPE SBC-2 utilizes a combination of HPE’s edge computing solutions, including the HPE Edgeline Converged Edge System, a rugged and compact system, and the HPE ProLiant server for high-performing capabilities. The HPE SBC-2 targets a range of workloads and has already helped advance progress in healthcare, image processing, natural disaster recovery, 3D printing, 5G, AI, and more. As a sponsor of the HPE SBC-2, KIOXIA has provided flash-based SSDs, including KIOXIA RM Series Value SAS and KIOXIA XG Series NVMe SSDs, to enable these solutions. These flash-based SSDs are better-suited than traditional hard disk drive storage to withstand the power, performance and reliability requirements of outer space, as they have no moving parts, are less susceptible to electromagnetic waves and provide faster performance.

Paul Rowan, Vice President for SSD Marketing & Engineering at KIOXIA Europe GmbH said,

« Proving that data center-level SSD’s and compute processing can successfully be deployed in the harsh conditions of space is a challenging prospect. The synergies that exist when KIOXIA and HPE collaborate to leverage our respective technologies, are allowing us to explore exciting new possibilities. We can’t wait to see where the HPE Spaceborne Computer journey will take us. »

KIOXIA has been collaborating with HPE to create best-in-class storage solutions for years, and the company’s products enable a broad range of HPE solutions, from mobile to data center to enterprise. Value SAS SSDs are part of the KIOXIA Life After SATA campaign, enabling customers to easily transition away from aging SATA SSDs, while delivering higher performance and reliability.

Jim Jackson, Chief Marketing Officer at HPE said,

« It is an exciting time for Hewlett Packard Enterprise as we continue to play an important role in the expanding space economy. We are pleased to continue our longstanding collaboration with KIOXIA and partner together on our space computing initiatives to bring its storage solutions to the ISS with us. By bringing KIOXIA’s expertise and its SSDs, one of the industry’s leading NAND flash capabilities, with HPE Spaceborne Computer-2, together we are pushing the boundaries of scientific discovery and innovation at the most extreme edge. »