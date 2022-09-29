KIOXIA introduced the development of the industry’s first 2 terabyte microSDXC memory card working prototypes.

Memory solution provider, KIOXIA announced the development of the industry’s first 2 TB microSDXC memory card working prototypes. Using its innovative BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory and an in-house-designed controller, basic functions of the KIOXIA 2TB microSDXC UHS-I memory card working prototypes were confirmed in the microSDXC standard’s maximum density.

As the data recording capacity of smartphones, action cameras, and portable game consoles continues to increase, the need for ultra-high-capacity SD memory cards to store all this data has never been higher. The SD Association’s SDXC specification has supported memory cards up to 2TB for more than a decade, but 2TB cards have not been successfully manufactured until now.

Designed using the company’s proprietary manufacturing technology, the KIOXIA 2TB card working prototypes are built by stacking sixteen 1 terabit dies of 3D flash memory and achieves a maximum thickness of 0.8mm at the die-mounting area, making them well suited to high-capacity data recording applications. Mass production of the KIOXIA 2TB microSDXC memory cards is scheduled to begin in 2023.