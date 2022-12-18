Kioxia announced that its Kioxia CM6 and Kioxia CD6 Series of PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs and Kioxia PM6 Series of 24G SAS SSDs have earned Microsoft Windows Server 2022 Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) certification. This designation enables Kioxia SSDs to be used with Windows Server 2022 SDDC solutions utilizing Storage Spaces Direct. Certification testing was conducted by Microsoft to ensure the compatibility and performance of Kioxia SSDs.

Automatically onboarding the new drives

Microsoft Storage Spaces Direct is a feature of Windows Server that creates a software-defined storage solution, combining SSDs on clustered servers and allowing the sharing of storage resources in converged and hyper-converged IT infrastructures. Users can scale out storage capacity by adding more drives or servers in the cluster. Storage Spaces Direct automatically onboards the new drives and rebalances the storage pool.

Paul Rowan, Vice President for SSD Marketing at Kioxia Europe GmbH said,

« The advancement of software-defined data center requires the right storage solutions. Kioxia is striving to improve constantly on its past technology and can just provide this. Our SSDs based on BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory technology coupled with our SSD controller technology deliver performance improvements and reliable, cost-effective solutions to our customers. »