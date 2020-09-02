KIOXIA became the first supplier to launch PCIe Gen4 NVM Express data center-class solid-state drives within the HPE NVMe mainstream performance SSD portfolio available on HPE ProLiant, HPE Synergy, and HPE Apollo servers. The company announced that its CD6 Series of PCIe Gen4 NVMe U.3 SSDs now enables HPE customers to upgrade from SATA to NVMe performance. CD6 Series PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSDs are single-ported, targeting large-scale data center deployments running applications including cloud computing, virtualized and containerized environments, web servers, and media streaming.

Capacities ranging from 800 gb to 15.36 tb

KIOXIA’s new series is available in read-intensive and mixed-use with capacities ranging from 800 gigabytes to 15.36 terabytes. CD6 Series SSDs are SFF-TA-1001 compliant, or also known as U.3, which enables NVMe, SAS or SATA drives to be used in a Universal Backplane Management-enabled drive slot within HPE Gen10 Plus platforms. Jeremy Werner, senior vice president and general manager, SSD Business Unit, KIOXIA America said,

“At KIOXIA, we are committed to working closely with our customers to create value and deliver greater performance, reliability, and TCO. Our OEM customers are bringing cutting-edge storage performance to end-users thanks to our lineup of PCIe Gen4 and U.3 solutions. With the CD6 Series, HPE can offer the latest technology and improved application and system efficiency.”