Investment powerhouse KKR and Franek Sodzawiczny, a data center entrepreneur and executive, partnered for the formation of Global Technical Realty (“GTR”), a build-to-suit and roll-up acquisition data center platform in Europe.

Debt financing

According to the announcement, KKR will make a $1 billion equity capital commitment primarily from its third global infrastructure fund to develop and build data centers for large technology companies through GTR across Europe over the coming years. With this debt financing, KKR’s equity commitment will support more than $2.5 billion of asset development and investment.

Andrew Sodzawiczny, a director on KKR’s infrastructure team

Andrew Peisch, a director on KKR’s infrastructure team and one of the people behind this deal, said,

“GTR’s strategy will likely include both ground-up development and selected acquisitions of smaller data center players in Europe, Andrew Peisch, a director on KKR’s infrastructure team and one of the people behind this deal, told Commercial Property Executive. Although the European data center market is rather fragmented, data center demand there is “quite robust”.

Franek Sodzawiczny, formerly the Founder & CEO of Zenium Data Centers and Co-Founder & CDO of Sentrum, will be supported by a number of highly experienced and reputable professionals in the data center industry across Europe as part of the GTR management team.