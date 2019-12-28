Gyrfalcon Technology has announced a new system offering for upgrading data centers to have “very high-performance inferencing, but using extremely low energy.”

The Lacelli AI server is an "AI Acceleration Subsystem" for Edge inferencing. It can bring high performing artificial intelligence to public and corporate data center operations.

Features of Lacelli AI server

The server backplane includes 5 Arm-based intelligent switch processors and onboard DDRs within a 2U, 19-inch rack-mountable chassis, which includes a twin type fan for cooling. Those processors provide efficient peer-to-peer links between the AI modules within the chassis. They provide coordinating communication between the server and external clusters of servers in the same data center.

The server chassis can accommodate up to 32 AI Modules, each module containing 4 Lightspeeur 2803 accelerator chips mounted on PCIe Gen2 x4 cards paired with an Arm-based core and having a dedicated own slot and port. Each AI Module delivers 1,200 FPS while drawing only 5 watts of power for a performance to energy usage ratio of 240 FPS/W. Fully loaded, the server would deliver an astounding 38,400 FPS, with only 1.8 ms of latency.

“With this new server product, we truly open the door for many new kinds of customers. Collaborating within our ecosystem we can achieve new levels of performance and continue to deliver with low energy use for many types of datacenter opportunities,”

said Dr. Yasuo Nishiguchi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Gyrfalcon Technology Japan.

Edge inferencing AI acceleration

Whether used in the data center of a large colocation services provider, or on campus for a large or medium enterprise, the Lacelli Edge Inferencing Server can incorporate audio, visual or sensor inputs to execute artificial intelligence (AI) for a diverse range of applications including object detection, classification & identification, visual analysis, natural language processing, voice command, recognitions & authentication, face detection & recognition, image style transfer & super-resolution, image & video search, encoding, captioning, segmentation & enhancement.

Lacelli Server would be convenient for the use cases in machine vision, unmanned stores & warehouses, smart cities & buildings, business intelligence, Atificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT).

