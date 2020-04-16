Landmark Dividend, based in El Segundo, California, continues to invest in data centers and other technology-focused real estates around U.S. Real estate development company announced the acquisition of PayPal’s Arizona data center campus located in Phoenix, Arizona.

3 data center buildings and an office

The 184,000 ft2 (17,000 mt2) campus has three data center buildings and an office area. It has up to 9MW of available space and power. It was designed upon Tier IV standards. The 16MW campus is the 16th data center asset acquired by Landmark Dividend in the last 18 months.

Ryan Sullivan, SVP of Landmark’s Digital Infrastructure division, talked about the Phoenix acquisition, saying,

“This expansion into the turnkey data center sphere means that ready-to-go companies can immediately gain access to a move-in-ready facility that is tier-rated for high-density applications. The Landmark and BCS critical facility operations partnership has shown it can save enterprise data center users 15% to 25% in operating costs annually, and these opportunities and advantages continue to be backed by Landmark’s industry-leading platform and management team.”