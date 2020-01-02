LayerHost.com, a US-based data center and hosting provider expands its full suite of service offerings with the opening of its new location in Houston, Texas.

LayerHost.com’s new opening Houston-based data center offers an optimized connection to Central America, as well as South America. Same as their Los Angeles location, Houston data center has the same features of 24/7 on-site security as well as a 100% power uptime service level guarantee with 350,000 square feet floor area. Moreover, Houston location boasts a hurricane-resistant facility. LayerHost’s colocation clients who are visiting the Houston data center will have access to the tech lounge, high-speed WiFi internet, crash carts, free parking, coffee, and more.

A giant leap for LayerHost’s growth

LayerHost’s CEO Mohamad Kazah states,

“Our expansion to the Houston data center is a small step for the company, but a giant leap for our growth and expansion into other regions. Because with each new physical location come new geographical advantage, the delivery of our complete service packages of data center solutions will give us the opportunity to serve new clients worldwide. We are excited to offer our colocation, dedicated servers, unmetered servers, IP transit, and DDoS mitigation to our clients like never before.”

