LCL data centers have announced the acquisition of a stake in the Belgian data center of Atos in Huizingen for €5.5 million. The company aims to operate the data center at the Tier 3 level by invest in the coming year. The final goal is to make an equal Belgian data center of Atos with the other LCL data centers that are located in Brussels West (Diegem), Brussels East (Aalst) and Antwerp.

LCL’s third data center in Belgium

This data center will be named as LCL data center Brussels South under LLC’s portfolio. Patrick Hendrickx, director infrastructure and data management at Atos Belux, talked about the acquisition, saying,

“The data center is an important component in our cloud strategy and hybrid cloud service. Atos focuses on IT services and secure digital platforms. Building and managing a data center is a specialization in itself and requires very specific expertise. After a process with various parties, our choice fell on LCL. In each of the conversations, we immediately felt the professionalism of our discussion partners, the attention to detail and long-term thinking, and the sense of innovation around their services.”

The Atos data center in Huizingen will be the third in the Brussels area. Although the new data center is fully occupied by Atos and its customers, there would be room to build and expand.

Laurens van Reijen, CEO of LCL, said,

“Our customers are included in our ecosystem, consisting of telecom operators, service providers / system integrators, and corporate as well as government organizations. We are happy to welcome Atos to this.”