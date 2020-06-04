Leaseweb announced the opening of a new data center facility in Slough. This new facility has a capacity of 200KW and will service new and existing customers hosted at its LON-11 and LON-12 facilities in central London.

This is the third addition to Leaseweb’s data center locations in the UK. Leaseweb UK has partnered with storage and information management services company, Iron Mountain for all these three data center facilities.

The third data center facility in the UK

Leaseweb UK will offer competitively priced colocation services, disaster recovery (DR) services and service management software specialist, TOPdesk.

Eltjo Hofstee, Managing Director of Leaseweb UK, said,

“Leaseweb’s expertise in these areas puts us in a strong position to leverage this trend and help businesses position their workloads based on their needs, from colocation to dedicated servers, or to being a hybrid cloud service partner. Adding a facility in Slough enables us to tap into one of the biggest connectivity hubs in the UK outside of London, therefore enhancing our ability to deliver according to these needs.”

Leaseweb, an Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) provider, operates 19 data centers in locations across Europe, Asia, Australia and North America for 20 years.