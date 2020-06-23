Lenovo Data Center Group launches ThinkSystem SR860 V2 and SR850 V2 servers, which now features 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors and support for enhanced Intel Deep Learning Boost. The new servers also support SAP HANA based on Intel Optane persistent memory 200 series. New solutions also allow customers to navigate complex data management needs to deliver actionable business intelligence through artificial intelligence and analytics. Lenovo also announced ThinkSystem DM7100 storage systems, new remote deployment service offering.

ThinkSystem SR860 V2 and SR850 V2

The new 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor-based enable more rapid data ingest capabilities to help tackle the growing volume of data coming into the data center. Featuring improved AI acceleration with Intel Deep Learning Boost enhanced with bfloat16, these new CPUs were purpose built to accelerate data insights.

These systems also feature next-generation technologies that include: Increased onboard storage from 24 to 48 2.5”2 drives, improving the rate at which data can be consumed and improve performance for data-intensive applications such as large databases. Introduction of GPU support on the ThinkSystem SR860 V2 server (four double-wide 300W or eight single-wide GPUs) ideal for handling AI workloads, power VDI deployments and data analytics. The SR860 V2 leverages new GPU rich configurations to manage next-generation AI workloads, allowing customers to focus efforts on unstructured datasets to drive new insights. Intel Optane persistent memory 200 series to power SAP HANA, providing leading database and analytics performance along with expanded memory and storage capacity. When combined with ThinkSystem DM7100 series storage, Lenovo provides a business processing, analytics and data management platform for SAP database and business applications When combined with Lenovo DB fiber channel switches, customers can now achieve end-to-end NVMe deployment, delivering higher throughput and up to a 50 percent reduction in latency.



ThinkSystem DM7100

Software includes integrated hybrid cloud data tiering and management for secure and efficient data management in public and private cloud solutions. The cloud capability enables customers to build backup and high availability capability for analytic workloads

Can scale up to 21PB effective storage or scale out to 264 PB of effective storage, protecting the customer investment by allowing for seamless future growth

A new remote deployment option offers up to 80%2 faster implementation vs. scheduling on-site deployments, reducing complications and down-time risks, speeding time to value. Customers have access to Lenovo’s Technical Consultants to configure and deploy the solution based on their unique requirements remotely.

To handle the increase in the variety of data being collected, Lenovo Intelligent Insights with SAP Data Intelligence,make it possible to utilize structured and unstructured data from multiple sources, such as cloud data stores, data lakes, smart devices, sensors and other IoT available for greater business insights.

Finally, customers will experience Lenovo’s Premier Support, which works to ensure positive customer experience, better response and consistent uptime.

Kamran Amini, Vice President and General Manager of Server, Storage and Software Defined Infrastructure, Lenovo Data Center Group said,

“The constant change in information and ever-evolving needs of customers means there must be faster and more efficient solutions to turn data into information that empowers businesses. Our new ThinkSystem servers are designed to enhance mission-critical applications like SAP HANA and accelerate next-generation workloads like AI, analytics and machine learning, enabling mission-critical performance and reliability for all data centers and maximum business value for our customers.”