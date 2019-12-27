Lightbits Labs, a company reinventing the way storage and networking are conducted in data centers, has advanced its software solution, LightOS, to deliver NVMe/TCP clustered storage.

Lightbits Labs has advanced its software solution, LightOS, to meet the demand of separate storage for both public cloud providers and private cloud builders. LightOS aims to deliver the availability, flexibility, and efficiency of hyper-scale cloud infrastructure to on-premises data centers.

Protection against data loss

Lightbits Labs’ LightOS product is an NVMe/TCP storage solution that protects against data loss and avoids service interruptions at scale. In the presence of server, storage, or network failures, LightOS would maximize operational efficiency. It would ensure applications to continue working in the presence of failures, while failover is handled automatically, keeping data fully consistent and available.

"At cloud scale, everything fails," said Kam Eshghi, Chief Strategy Officer at Lightbits Labs.

He continued:

“We built LightOS to capture all the benefits of disaggregated storage while providing exceptional durability and availability to prevent service disruption. Installed on commodity servers in large-scale data centers, LightOS is optimized for I/O intensive compute clusters, such as Cassandra, MySQL, MongoDB, and time series databases. With end-to-end NVMe, LightOS would deliver “high performance and consistently low latency.”

LightOS can run on existing data centers without requiring changes to application servers or network infrastructure. Lightbits claims its storage solution to provide for “a 10X increase in storage reliability and a 50% decrease in the total cost of ownership (TCO).” As a standard-based, target-only solution that does not require installing any proprietary software on the client-side, the ease of deployment at scale is unmatched.

Lightbits Labs’ LightOS product has additional benefits including software-defined disaggregated storage for cloud data centers delivering similar performance as direct-attached NVMe SSDs and up to a 50% reduction in tail latency, independent scaling of storage and compute, driving better infrastructure utilization and efficiency and providing unparalleled flexibility, standards-based NVMe/TCP block storage access protocol for application servers to storage servers communication, No single point of failure in data and control paths.

It is needed to note that LightOS clusters leverage standard NVMe 1.4 multipathing and offer data replications on the storage target side, which provides transparency to the client with quick failover.

