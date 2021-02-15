The data storage company, LyteLoop successfully closed a $40M round. According to the announcement, the capital will be used to expand the team, which is developing an advanced data storage network to address the inefficiencies of existing land-based data storage, mainly security, privacy, environmental, and scalability issues.

Storing data in an endless loop between satellites

LyteLoop aims to store data in an endless loop between satellites, taking up less space and using less electricity than traditional, terrestrial servers, since 2015. LyteLoop developed a photonic method of data storage that allows storing data in a constant state of perpetual motion, essentially storing data on the light.

Ultimately, LyteLoop will have the ability to store hundreds of petabytes, and even exabytes of data in space. without the added cost of building and maintaining large, ground-based centers. Ohad Harlev, CEO, LyteLoop, said,

“This round of funding will allow us to quadruple the size of our team and attract highly-capable engineers and scientists to achieve our goal of launching our six satellite proof of concept within three years. The urgent need for secure data storage is growing at an astonishing rate. Increased access to technology has resulted in a corresponding demand for storage. At present, existing terrestrial data centers and cloud providers are struggling to keep up with this demand and will eventually be unable to efficiently manage expected, future growth.”

See more Hardware News