Digital Realty sold ten of its data centers powered shell data centers to Singapore real estate investor Mapletree for $557 million.

A global provider of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, Digital Realty, closed the previously announced sale of a portfolio of 10 data centers to Mapletree for $557 million. The company will use the money to accelerate growth in other areas. Digital Realty’s ten powered base building data centers are expected to generate 2020 net operating income of $37 million.

Second tranche of the transaction is closed

Digital Realty Chief Executive Officer A. William Stein talked about the sale, saying,

“We are pleased to have closed the second tranche of our transaction with Mapletree, which represents an important step towards our goal of self-funding our growth and diversifying our sources of equity capital, while setting the stage for accelerating growth as proceeds are redeployed into accretive investment opportunities.”

“We are delighted to partner with the high-caliber team at Mapletree to close a transaction that meets both companies’ objectives, and we look forward to collaborating with Mapletree as joint venture partners and exploring additional opportunities together worldwide,” he added.

