Secure mission-critical technologies provider, Mercury Systems, announced the EnsembleSeries HDS6705 blade server, the embedded computing general-purpose processing 6U OpenVPX blade server with built-in security. The company also announced that EnsembleSeries LDS6708 single-board computer is also available for applications that need the same built-in security in a more balanced configuration.

HDS6705 blade servers are powered by artificial intelligence and also enable 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors and offer advanced ruggedization and high-speed switch fabric interconnect technologies. The new servers are also optimized for size, weight, power, and cooling to operate at maximum performance.

Mercury also stated that OpenVPX architecture enables developing software-agnostic embedded AI-capable processing systems, and a SOSA-aligned design for rapid modernization, to reduce the program cost and offer scalability and interoperability. Joe Plunkett, vice president and general manager of Mercury Embedded said,

“We’re putting an end to the industry assumption that embedded computing solutions can’t provide both advanced security and high performance without compromising one or the other. We’re putting an end to the industry assumption that embedded computing solutions can’t provide both advanced security and high performance without compromising one or the other.”

