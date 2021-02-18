Micro Server IC Market with COVID-19 Impact by offering, Processor type (X86, ARM) Application (Web Hosting and Enterprise Applications, Analytics and Cloud Computing, Edge Computing), End-User (Enterpises and Data Center) and Region – Global Forecast to 2026 report has been published. Micro Server IC Market is estimated to be USD 1.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 2.2 billion by 2026.

Growth in trend of cloud computing and web hosting

This means an increase at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2021 to 2026. Low power consumption and low space utilization of microservers, growth in the trend of cloud computing and web hosting, and the emergence of hyper-scale data center architecture are the major factors driving the growth of the microserver IC market.

Intel Corporation (US), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (US), Quanta Computer Inc. (Taiwan), and NVIDIA Corporation (US) are some of the key players that have a strong market presence for leak detection solutions across various countries in North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW.

Web hosting companies are prime candidates for microserver use for carrying out lightweight computing tasks. According to HPE, the increasing concern for data security is prompting organizations to have their own data centers; therefore, companies are taking an interest in microservers. In addition, organizations are shifting toward cloud-related services to reduce their infrastructure and maintenance costs.

Hardware constitutes the main part of a microserver. The microserver hardware consists of many components, including a processor, network interface cards (NICs), peripheral component interconnect express (PCIe), graphics processing units (GPUs), memory, storage, and I/O controller. Players such as Intel and ARM are focusing on improving the capability of ICs by integrating more components into SoCs, such as memory, processor, and storage.

Web hosting is a type of SaaS hosting solution that allows applications to be available from remote cloud infrastructure and to be accessed by users globally through the internet. Microservers are ideal for web hosting, video streaming, downloads, social networking, and handling corporate logins, among other things.

