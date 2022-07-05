Micron Technology unveiled its Micron 5400 SATA SSD, which is the world’s first 176-layer NAND SATA SSD designed for data center workloads. The Micron 5400 SATA SSD, built on a proven 11th generation SATA architecture, is suitable for broad use cases. The Micron 5400 SSD is now shipping to customers now with a five-year warranty.

50% greater reliability

With its 11th-generation architecture, Micron’s new solution provides 50% better reliability than its competitors. The Micron 5400 comes with a broad portfolio of deployment options, allowing operators to install new servers or upgrade existing servers while continuing to use the SATA interface. The device features an established, stable SATA architecture.

Micron’s new solution is an alternative to lower capacity 10K and 7.2K SATA HDDs. Micron 5400 SSD offers reduced downtime, more usable life per drive, and fewer failures. Micron claims the 5400 SSD product delivers 50% more endurance compared to its competitors, allowing users to extend the life of their servers, improving the return on investment, and decreasing the total cost. Alvaro Toledo, vice president and general manager of Data Center Storage at Micron said,

« Micron is uniquely positioned to lead the SATA market with 176-layer NAND. This cutting-edge NAND enables long-term availability of SATA SSDs while extending a trusted architecture that speeds and simplifies customer qualifications. »