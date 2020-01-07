Memory and storage technology vendor, Micron Technology announced that it has begun sampling DDR5 registered DIMMs (RDIMM), based on its industry-leading 1znm process technology.

DDR5 doubles memory density while improving reliability at a time when data center system architects seek to supply rapidly growing processor core counts with increased memory bandwidth and capacity. DDR5, the most technologically advanced DRAM to date, will enable the next generation of server workloads by delivering more than an 85% increase in the memory performance.

Higher-performance, higher-quality memory

“Data center workloads will be increasingly challenged to extract value from the accelerating growth of data across virtually all applications,” said Tom Eby, senior vice president and general manager of the Compute & Networking Business Unit, Micron Technology. He added:

“The key to enabling these workloads is higher-performance, denser, higher-quality memory. Micron’s sampling of DDR5 RDIMMs represents a significant milestone, bringing the industry one step closer to unlocking the value in next-generation data-centric applications,”

Advanced workloads resulting from rapidly expanding datasets and compute-intensive applications have fueled processor core count growth which will be bandwidth-starved by current DRAM technology. DDR5 will deliver more than a 1.85 times increase in performance compared to DDR4. DDR5 also enables the increased reliability, availability and serviceability (RAS) that modern data centers require.

Micron brings more than 40 years of expertise in design, manufacturing, delivery, and support to its global list of partners and customers.

