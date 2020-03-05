Modine Manufacturing Company expands its data center cooling activities into the North American market.

Modine Manufacturing Company, a provider of thermal management technology and solutions, announced a strategic expansion of its data center cooling activities into the North American market. The Modine group already has been in the data center space in the UK and Europe through its subsidiary, Airedale International Air Conditioning.

Deployment of integrated data center cooling solutions

Airedale’s currently agreed with CyrusOne to provide cutting edge indoor and outdoor cooling solutions for its data center sites throughout Europe. Additionally, Modine supports other leading data center colocation and digital providers in the UK, Europe and the Americas with its customer-centric thermal management solutions. Now, Modine plans to expand into North America with its manufacturing footprint and thermal management expertise. The company will deploy integrated data center cooling solutions to the US market.

Modine Vice President Matt McBurney talked about the expansion, saying:

“We are in the midst of a new industrial revolution. Digitalization is driving how we live, how we work and how we connect. In order to keep up with our ever-increasing reliance on digital technologies, the data center industry is growing exponentially. In support of this growth, the HVAC industry must step up to the plate with advanced technologies for cooling of servers critical to the operation of data center facilities.

Modine provides complete solutions direct to customers with its data center cooling package including indoor computer room air conditioners (CRAC), computer room air handlers (CRAH) and FanWall units to efficient chillers to outdoor coolers.

“With growth comes responsibility. As data centers consume an increasing share of natural resources, the data center providers must work together with their supply chain to minimize the impact on the environment without compromising on availability,” McBurney continued. “Modine has an exceptional pedigree in this sector and we are putting everything we need in place to develop world-class cooling solutions. We see a real growth opportunity in the North America data center market,” he added.